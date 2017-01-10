Study: Quality of Medical Care Dependent on Treatment of Staff

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The quality of critical medical care for children can be negatively impacted, by disrespectful treatment of staff by family members.

Published in the Journal of Pediatrics, a new study says medical teams in a neonatal intensive care unit, made worse decisions during simulated emergency scenarios, when they had been treated rudely.

However, researchers say that doctors and nurses can guard themselves.

They recommend training, which would lower their emotional sensitivity.