Juan Estrada of Selma. A judge has issued a felony arrest warrant for a domestic violence assault charge.

On December 9th, at a home near Bethel and Floral Avenues in Selma, a pregnant woman got into an argument with her boyfriend, Juan Estrada. While at her home, Estrada punched the woman in her face and shoved her to the ground. He then grabbed a piece of firewood and threatened to smash the windshield of her car. The woman’s mother confronted Estrada before he struck the car and he threw the log at her. Luckily she ducked and it sailed over her head. Estrada fled the area in a vehicle.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the area, but were unable to find Estrada. However, they did issue an emergency protective order on the victim’s behalf.

Estrada is 24 years, 5’4”, 205 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He typically has a mustache and goatee. He has tattoos on his arm, shoulder and neck, along with a dog paw on the right side of his face.

If you know the location of Juan Estrada, please call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867. All tips remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.