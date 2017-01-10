Governor Brown Proposes 2017-2018 State Budget

SACRAMENTO, CA (KMJ) – Governor Jerry Brown proposed a new 2017-2018 state budget on Tuesday, projected to eliminate a $2 billion deficit.

Some adjustments Governor Brown proposes:

Make adjustments to K-12/Community College education spending – guaranteeing the minimum funding, but not allowing any new students to qualify for a higher education scholarship fund.

Pause spending on state-funded child care and on improvements to state office buildings.

Eliminate a $400 million fund for affordable housing that was not spent last year.

Fix roads, highways and bridges through new vehicle fees and gas/diesel tax increases.

Brown also said he wants to add to the Rainy Day Fund in case of a recession he calls “inevitable”. Brown says a modest recession would cost the state $18 billion per year.

You can see Governor Brown’s full 2017-2018 budget proposal by clicking here.