A Link Between Attractiveness And A Person’s Politics?

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Studies have shown that a person’s perceived attractiveness affects their academic performance, popularity, income, and even punishment.

However, according to new research published in the Journal of Public Economics, there’s also a correlation between attractiveness, and an individual’s politics.

Those considered more conservative, tend to be better-looking; that conclusion was drawn from an analysis of elected leaders in the U.S., Australian, and European governments.

The study’s authors say the explanation is simple: good-looking people are more likely to earn more money, and the more money a person earns, the less likely he or she is to support progressive policies.