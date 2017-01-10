Another “Atmospheric River” Forecast For The Central Valley

FRESNO (KMJ) — After the heavy rain over the weekend, more is due to come our way.

“Well we have another what you’d call an ‘atmospheric river’, that’s been a common name the last week or so, and that’s moving southwood”, reveals National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Durfee.

He says the front started its Tuesday morning journey north of the Central Valley.

“It’s going to be bringing a more intense precipitation into our foothill and mountain areas, and that’s just going to just aggravate whatever flooding concerns are already existing in those areas.”

That flood risk is something being very much felt in Madera County, with a mandatory evacuation in place for parts of North Fork.

“The only maybe saving grace will be lower snow levels today.”

Something else to watch out for is the wind.

“We’re expecting wind gusts up to around 40 miles per hour in the San Joaquin Valley”, continues Durfee.

Gusts as fast as 45 miles an hour are also being predicted by early Tuesday evening. That’s prompted the issuing of a wind advisory, with the cities of Los Banos, Coalinga, Mendota, Fresno, Hanford, Lemoore, Avenal, Corcoran, Bakersfield, and Visalia all specifically mentioned.

