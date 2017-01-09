Tedford Promises Fresno State Will Recruit the Valley

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – New Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford said in a Monday press conference that the school will get back to its roots – recruiting the Central Valley. Tedford is now done completing his staff – and says they’re ready to get rolling out to all the high schools around the Valley to see the homegrown talent.

“We’re going to really be making an emphasis on getting out into those schools and cultivating the relationships, whether they have prospects or whether they don’t,” said Tedford. “I think it’s really important that they understand the communication lines are open and they have a place where they can come to talk ball – and that the kids throughout the Valley understand what Fresno State’s all about and have a passion for Fresno State.”

The recruiting dead period ends Thursday, so the staff will be hitting the recruiting trail soon.

(Photo: KMPH)