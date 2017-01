(KMJ) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the person who robbed a bank in Oakhurst.

Deputies say a white man (pictured above) entered the Central Valley Community Bank around 5:30 Friday afternoon. He passed a note to a teller as a second suspect stayed outside in a white pick-up truck (pictured below).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Department at (559) 675-7770.