New FAX 15 Buses and Lines Unveiled

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – FAX, along with the City of Fresno and Fresno State, unveiled 16 new bus lines, along with some new buses on Monday. The FAX 15 buses offer service in 15 minute intervals along the most traveled sections of Shaw and Cedar.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro says the service will greatly help out students. “Just this last year almost 1300 individual Fresno State riders have taken 266,000 rides on FAX buses,” said Castro. “I believe that with this new innovation of FAX 15 we’ll see those numbers climb dramatically.”

The more than 100 news FAX 15 buses are also “green”, meaning they’ll help to keep the Valley’s air clean.