K-9 Deputy Stops Alleged Naked Knife-Wielding Burglar

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – An alleged naked burglar bit by a Fresno County Sheriff’s K9.

32-year-old Fernando Jimenez – who is homeless – allegedly broke into a west Fresno home on Saturday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Jimenez in a bedroom hiding in a bed underneath a blanket – naked.  Jimenez brandished a large kitchen knife – so the K-9 deputy bit him on the wrist, causing him to drop the weapon.

The suspect did not take anything from the home, but he allegedly cooked himself dinner and drank a bottle of wine.  Jimenez was booked for felony burglary and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

fernando-jimenez

(Fernando Jimenez)