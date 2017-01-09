K-9 Deputy Stops Alleged Naked Knife-Wielding Burglar

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – An alleged naked burglar bit by a Fresno County Sheriff’s K9.

32-year-old Fernando Jimenez – who is homeless – allegedly broke into a west Fresno home on Saturday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Jimenez in a bedroom hiding in a bed underneath a blanket – naked. Jimenez brandished a large kitchen knife – so the K-9 deputy bit him on the wrist, causing him to drop the weapon.

The suspect did not take anything from the home, but he allegedly cooked himself dinner and drank a bottle of wine. Jimenez was booked for felony burglary and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

(Fernando Jimenez)