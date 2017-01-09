Study: Some Exercise Still Better Than None

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Exercising, even if not as often of for as long as recommended, still lowers your risk of dying over the next decade or so, compared to never breaking a sweat.

That’s among the findings of new research, published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Experts say packing workouts into 1 or 2 sessions per week, still lowers your risk of premature death, by about 30 percent.

However, following the federal guidelines of 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, is still more beneficial.

Regular exercisers have a 35 percent lower chance of dying early.

 

 

 


