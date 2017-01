(KMJ) Clovis Police have arrested the young man suspected of breaking into a Fresno County Sheriff Department’s vehicle and stealing guns.

On December 16, 2016 several pieces of law enforcement equipment, along with two firearms, were taken.

Clovis Police Detectives have been following up on leads and arrested 19 year-old Tyler Johnson on January 3, 2017. During the arrest, the shotgun and other items were recovered. Johnson was booked into Fresno County Jail for several felony charges.