Roads Leading into Yosemite Valley to Close

YOSEMITE, CA (KMJ) – Yosemite NPS officials say all roads leading into Yosemite Valley will close Friday (1/6) at 5pm ahead of this weekend’s storm and will remain closed through Sunday (1/8). There will be no visitor services available throughout the storm.

Visitor services and facilities will be extremely limited through the coming storm and assessment. The following areas are anticipated to remain open and operational:

Hetch Hetchy via Evergreen Road will remain open daily from 9am – 5pm.

Along Big Oak Flat Road (Hwy 120 West): Hodgdon Meadow Campground will remain open on a first come, first served basis, Tuolumne Grove and Merced Grove will remain open, and Crane Flat Gas Station is open (credit cards only). The Big Oak Flat Road will be closed at the junction to Foresta.

Along the Wawona Road (Hwy 41): Wawona Campground will remain open on a first come, first served basis. Visitors will have access to the Redwoods Guest Cottages. There will be access to Yosemite West. The Wawona Road will be closed at Chinquapin (no access will be available to the Glacier Point Road).

The El Portal Road (Hwy 140) will be closed at the park line in El Portal. Businesses along Hwy 140 outside of the park are anticipated to remain open.

Visitors should remain aware of hazards: potential wet and icy road conditions, rockfall, and debris in roadways. The park has experienced significant rainfall over the past month and ground saturation could lead to hazardous conditions along park roadways.

The storm is forecasted to peak midday on Sunday (1/8). The park will assess conditions early Monday morning. There is no anticipated date or time for roads into Yosemite Valley and guest services to re-open.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose.