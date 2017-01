FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — “Indy” was reported missing Friday morning from the Parlier Police Department.

A reward was also offered for the 9-year-old German Shepherd’s return.

However, Friday afternoon, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies discovered Indy, near Mendocino and Industrial, deceased.

Spokesman Tony Botti tells KMJ News that investigators are trying to determine whether Indy escaped, or he was stolen.