Sheriff Reveals More Details About Sgt. Lucas Shooting Death Investigation

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims reveals more details to KMJ about the investigation into the shooting death of Sgt. Rod Lucas – which was ruled as a homicide Friday. That means the investigation determined that the weapon was in the hands of an unnamed detective (and not Lucas’ hands) when the weapon was discharged.

“Our belief is that this was a horrible, horrible accident,” said Mims in an interview with KMJ on Friday. “There is no indication that there was anything intentional with this act. It’s very unfortunate, very sad. We’re still extremely upset and sad that we lost Sgt. Lucas as a result of this. But our investigation does show that the weapon was not in the hands of Sgt. Lucas, but the other deputy.”

Sheriff Mims says the investigation was conducted by the department’s Homicide Unit – who made the determination based on witness interviews, DNA testing, gunshot residue and other physical evidence. Everyone in the building at the time of the incident was interviewed, as were others who were within hearing distance of the shot.

Sheriff Mims says that the detective who discharged the weapon did know the gun was loaded. That detective is still an employee of the Fresno County Sheriffs Office, but is not back at work.

The investigation has now been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office who will determine what charges, if any, will be filed. Sheriff Mims says the department will undergo more gun safety training.

(Sgt. Rod Lucas)