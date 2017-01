(KMJ) – A man wins a $750,000 lottery prize after going to a Madera drugstore to buy cold medicine for his sick kid.

50-year-old Jerry Villa stopped at a CVS in madera to pick up some Dayquil for his son and decided to buy a $10 mystery crossword scratcher.

Turns out, it was a big winner.

Jerry, and his wife Gina, say they plan on buying a house with their new-found fortune.

(Jerry Villa, Photo: CA Lottery)