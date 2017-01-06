Fresno Gets High Score for Public Pension Surplus

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — There’s seemingly no shortage of lists these days, in which Fresno ranks at or near the bottom.

However, according to government finance watchdog Truth in Accounting, Fresno is second among America’s 50 largest cities, when it comes low taxpayer burdens for public employee benefits.

While many government entities are struggling to fund pension obligation, Fresno actually has a surplus, of about $2,100 per taxpayer.

A previous report from Transparent California said that Fresno’s public retirement program is the only major system in the Golden State, and among only a handful in the nation that has a surplus, as opposed to significant debt.