Death Of Sheriff’s Sergeant Now Classified As Homicide

FRESNO (KMJ) — The death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Sergeant Rod Lucas is being investigated as a homicide.

The announcement came Friday morning, from the Sheriff’s Office.

“Several tests were conducted on all the equipment involved in the shooting and a forensic analysis was performed on materials located in close proximity to where the shooting occurred”, writes the office’s Tony Botti.

“The evidence shows the gun was most likely fired by the other detective, not by Sgt. Lucas. Therefore, this is classified as a homicide”.

But he emphasizes that there’s nothing to suggest that the incident on October 31st 2016 wasn’t anything but a tragic accidental shooting.

The case has since been forwarded to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for review, and the detective involved in the incident remains employed by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.