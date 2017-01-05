Vilsack Expected to Become U.S. Dairy Export Council President

Outgoing Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is expected to become the next president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council when he leaves office later this month.

Vilsack has not confirmed the plans, but a source familiar with the intentions told Agri-Pulse Vilsack will take the place of Tom Suber, who retired at the end of the year from the Council.

The U.S. Dairy Export Council is funded by checkoff revenue to track and promote U.S. dairy products.

Vilsack says that until he leaves his post at USDA, he is focused on his current job with “several items to get across the finish line.”

He says he has nothing currently to say about “life after the administration.”

Vilsack has publicly spoken previously, however, regarding his interest in working in farm policy once he leaves USDA.