Hotel California To Shut Down For Repairs

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Residents are being forced to vacate Hotel California, near Roeding Park. The hotel has been given notice by the City of Fresno to make repairs to heaters that pose an electrical hazard.

The city says they’re working with the property owner to reduce the hazard. They say the owner is cooperating, helping to re-locate residents before a vacancy deadline on Monday when power will be shut off.

Any landlords who have vacancies and can help house the displaced residents are asked call MAAP Point at the Pov at (559) 512-6777.

