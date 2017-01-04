Yosemite Could Close Due to Possible Floods

(KMJ) Officials at Yosemite are warning visitors that they’re expecting possible flooding over the next few days — and the National Park could possibly close.

The last time Yosemite flooded was exactly 20 years ago, January 1997, which caused significant damage to the park’s roads and campgrounds. Meantime, an avalanche warning has been issued by the US Forest Service for many parts of the High Sierra.

People planning trips to the park, beginning Thursday January 5, 2017, should make alternate plans if the park does close, officials stated on the park’s website.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose