Wet Weather Causing Problems On Valley Roads

FRESNO (KMJ) — A hydroplaning big-rig crash is just one of the impacts the wet weather is having on the Central Valley.

The collision caused traffic problems on Highway 180 at Van Ness Avenue, Wednesday morning. That scene has since been cleared and traffic is flowing freely in the area once again.

“Per the driver, he had hydroplaned. It’s the wet roadways”, explains CHP Officer Shasta Tolleson. “He was driving too fast, hit some water in the roadway, lost control of his vehicle.

“It appeared that he did collide with the center divider, which caused him to jack-knife”.

The rain also caused rock and mud slides in the higher elevations, with a reported blockage in the Visalia and Squaw Valley areas.

“Just slow down, be prepared that there may be something in the roadway. Give yourself a little bit of extra time to actually stop or avoid that by decreasing your speed”.

The CHP adds that you should also keep your headlights on while driving in the rain, leave extra room between your car and those ahead, and apply brakes slowly.

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: