FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Equifax and TransUnion, 2 of the nation’s 3 biggest credit reporting agencies, have been fined $23.1 million by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, for misleading customers.

The feds allege that TransUnion and Equifax lured consumers into expensive recurring payments for credit-related services, using false promises.

$17.6 million of the total will be used restitution.