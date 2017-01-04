Police Catch Alleged Bike Burglar in the Act

Posted on

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Fresno Police announce the arrest of an alleged bike burglar – caught in the act.

On Monday, officers say they saw a man riding a bike at McKinley and Fruit.  They attempted to stop the man, identified as Aaron Copley, after allegedly committing a traffic infraction.

Copley took off but was quickly apprehended.  He had a small suitcase with him, and upon further inspection, officers determined the bike was stolen.  Copley was booked on burglary charges and the bike was returned to the victim.

cbs-tower-burglar

(Photo: Fresno PD)

 