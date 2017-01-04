WalletHub: Fresno Among Worst in U.S. for Jobs

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The official unemployment figure fluctuates throughout the year.
However, according to a new WalletHub analysis, Fresno and much of the valley remain tough places to get a job.
Fresno ranks 149th on the finance website’s list of 150 cities, right behind Detroit.
It takes into account job opportunities, salaries, housing, and living expenses.
Bakersfield, the valley’s third-largest city, ranks 148th, with Modesto coming in at spot 133.
The nation’s best city for a new gig, according to WalletHub, is Scottsdale, AZ.
Copyright © 2016 Cumulus Media. All Rights Reserved.