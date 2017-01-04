Central California Blood Center Needs Donors

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – The Central California Blood Center is encouraging blood donors to give immediately. Donors are in especially short supply because of the winter weather and cold/flu season.

Here’s a list of Valley donation locations:

Jenny Eller Donor Center – NW Fresno, 4343 Herndon Ave., Fresno, M-F 9a-6p, Sat. 9a-3p

Fresno Donor Center, 1196 E. Shaw #102, Fresno, M-F 9a-6p, Sat. 9a-3p

North Fresno Donor Center, 1010 E. Perrin, Fresno, M-F 9a-6p, Sat. 9a-3p

Visalia Donor Center, 1515 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, M-F 9a-6p, Sat. 9a-1p

There’s no appointment needed and you can go on their website to see the location of the mobile drives. For more information, click here.