Gallup: Support For Trump Lower Compared to Previous Incoming Administrations

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — While Donald Trump prepares to begin his presidency with confidence he’ll make good on campaign promises, support from the American people is lower than it was for previous presidents.

According to Gallup, only 46 percent of voters are confident in Trump’s ability to handle an international crisis, and only 47 percent believe he would use military force wisely.

However, 60 percent believe he’ll work effectively with the GOP-controlled House, and 59 percent feel he’ll handle the economy well.

Pollsters attribute that percentage to Trump’s background in business.