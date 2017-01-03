Sandbags Available as Storms Hit

(KMJ) Sandbags are being made available as storms hit the Central Valley. Details below:

FRESNO COUNTY:

During the rain/flood season, the following road yards will remain open 24 hours a day. Empty bags are provided free of charge to County residents, homes located in unincorporated areas. You must bring your own shovel in order to shovel sand into bags yourself. For more information, please call the County of Fresno, Public Works & Planning Department, Road Maintenance Division at (559) 600-4240, Monday – Friday, 8:00a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Biola area, Area 4 Road Yard, 12855 West “G” Street

Fresno – Clovis area, Area 7 Road Yard, 9400 N Matus

Sanger area, Area 8 Road Yard, 9525 E Olive

City of Fresno residents should call 621-CITY to report any flooding/tree issues.

MADERA COUNTY:

Bring your own shovelSAND / SANDBAGS

Madera County Fire Station #3 (559-661-0507)25950 Avenue 18 1/2Madera

Madera County Fire Station #8 (559-683-8008)47050 Road 417 (and Quartz Mtn Rd)Coarsegold

Madera County Fire Station #19 (559-645-1399)35141 Bonadelle AveMadera

CAL FIRE Rancheria Fire Station (559-877-2322)53488 Road 200O’Neals/North Fork

Madera County Fire Station #12 (559-683-4808)48355 Liberty DriveOakhurst

Madera Power, LLC11427 Firebaugh Blvd – Corners of Avenue 7 and Avenue 7 1/2FirebaughSAND ONLY

Maywood Center (vacant lot)Avenue 12Madera Ranchos

Bass Lake Sewer Plant (Behind Court Bldg.)Road 274Bass Lake

Next to Madera County Central Garage14355 Rd. 28Madera

Sewer Treatment Plant (Hours: M-F 7:00 am-3:30 pm)Victoria LaneOakhurst

Ponding BasinAvenue 24 / Road 19

CITY OF MADERA:For city residents only

SANDBAGS ONLY

Public Works Corporation Yard *1030 S. GatewayMaderaNormal Operating Hours: M-F 7:00am – 4:00pm*Bags available after Public Works Yard’s normal business hours:

Madera City Fire Station #6 (559-661-5499)317 North Lake St. (Lake/Fresno River)Madera

Madera City Fire Station #7 (559-661-5499)200 S. Schnoor (Schnoor/Industrial)MaderaSAND ONLY SITES:

Rotary ParkN. Gateway Drive (Cleveland/N. Gateway)Madera

Clinton and Tozer (Across from Millview School)Vacant field – SE Corner”E” & 14th Street – (Vacant Lot Across from RR Tracks)

CHOWCHILLA:

Public Works Corporation Yard360 N. 1st StreetChowchillaSand/Sandbags will be available outside entrance gate(Yard Access is Closed to the Public)Madera County Residents:Sand is available at the ponding basin on Avenue 24/road 19; and sandbags for Madera County residents available outside gate entrance at the public works corporation yard located on 1st Street in Chowchilla.

MERCED COUNTY:

Merced County Public Works – Road Division Yard, 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave. (Use the Thornton Rd. entrance)

Ballico Fire Station, 11284 Ballico Ave. (209) 634-1022

Cressey Fire Station, 9255 Cressey Way (209) 394-8211

Delhi Fire Station, 16056 Acacia St. (209) 634-5007

Dos Palos Wye Fire Station, 8047 W. Dairy Lane (209) 387-4223

El Nido Fire Station, 10537 S. Hwy 59 (209) 722-8452

McKee Fire Station, 3360 N. McKee Rd. (209) 723-4510

McSwain Fire Station, Gurr Rd and Hwy 140 (209) 385-7340

Planada Fire Station, 9234 E. Broadway (209) 382-0502

Santa Nella Fire Station, 29190 Centinella Rd. (209) 826-6339

Snelling Fire Station, 15974 Lewis St. (209) 563-6661

Stevinson Fire Station, 2738 Lander Ave. (209) 634-7086

Other Sand/Bags Information or Locations in Merced County:

The City of AtwaterFirst Street and Atwater Blvd. (209) 357-6396

The City of GustineEast Ave/Carnation (209) 854-6804

The City of MercedCall for locations (209) 385-6891

The City of Livingston2238 Walnut Ave. (209) 394-8044

The City of Los BanosCall for locations (209) 827-7025

MERCED CITY:

SANDBAGS

City residents interested in sandbag should contact the Central Fire Station at 99 E. 16th Street for the bags. The Fire Department will determine their necessity and quantity of bags to issue. The phone number is 385-6891.

SAND LOCATIONS

The City of Merced has stockpiled sand and bags for the use by City residents. The sand is available 24-7 at the locations below. There is no staff at the locations. Residents should bring their own shovels and be prepared to load the sand into their vehicles.

Buena Vista and Sarasota

Parsons Ave & Brookdale Dr.

Parsons Ave & Oregon Dr.

200 block of W. 15th St, behind Merced Motor Sports

Cooper Ave & N. Highway 59, behind former 84 Lumber

W.N. Bear Creek and Shadow Brook Dr.

E. Santa Fe & Green St

East Side of Mansionette, between Kingfisher & Cormorant

Campus Dr. & Line Dr, west of G Street

W. 24th & K St, Amtrak Station

Sand and sandbags can also be obtained from the Merced County Public Works Department, through the Thornton Avenue entrance. Merced County PW is located at Thornton & Wardrobe.MARIPOSA COUNTY:

The County of Mariposa has established the following sandbag / sand plan during times of extreme weather conditions.

If an immediate need for water diversion or ground stabilization is needed:

Empty Sandbags – are available at any of the 12 Volunteer County Fire Stations.

Full Sandbags – are available at the following locations:

County Fire Station #24 Don Pedro – 9729 Merced Falls Road

County Fire Station #27 Mormon Bar – 4621 Hwy 49 south.

Please call the Volunteer Fire Office at 209-966-4330 to set up a time for pick-up of empty and

full sandbags. Calling first will ensure that your station is ready to assist you with your sandbag emergency. After hours or on weekends please call the County Non-Emergency phone number 966-3621