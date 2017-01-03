Lee Brand Sworn In As Fresno’s Mayor – Immediately Unveils Plans

FRESNO (KMJ) — A shift in policy to community based policing is just one of the promises from Fresno’s new Mayor Lee Brand.

He was sworn in just after 9am Tuesday morning, in a ceremony inside Fresno City Hall, surrounded by a multitude of local politicians (including his former competitor H. Spees).

“There’s about seven or eight items that we’re working on but probably towards the front of the list will be bringing to the council a sensible, workable, effective rental housing inspection program”, announced Mayor Lee Brand immediately after he had been sworn in.

“Probably by February 2nd that’s our target”.

He also intends to increase the number of officers with Fresno Police.

“That’s a long term goal that will be based on identifying sustainable funding streams, and being the numbers guy that I am I can guarantee we won’t spend money we don’t have”, continues Brand.

“So I believe that a lot of the changes by the State of California – prison realignment, Prop 47, Prop 57 – have changed the model on how we staff our police”.

He also intends to bring about closer ties with both local school systems, and other governments operating within the Central Valley.

But Fresno’s new branding will not be immediate, as the plan is to continue the work already put in place by former Mayor Ashley Swearengin to bring an end to the divide within the city.

“I know that Mayor Swearengin had made a lot of progress in providing opportunity and revitalizing older neighborhoods. I will continue to follow her policies for initiatives because the hard part is going to be the implementation part.

“At the end of the road, I want to see one Fresno with opportunities for every citizen in this town”.

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: