Gas Prices Up Year-Over-Year Nationally, Not In Calif.

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — 2017 has begun with slightly higher gas prices.

The national average is now $2.34 a gallon; that’s a 34 cent increase from the beginning of 2016.

It’s being attributed to market reactions from the OPEC deal made last fall.

However, California is looking slightly different from the rest of the country.

AAA says the state’s average for a gallon of fuel is $2.76, which is down by about a dime from last January.

Gas prices here on the West Coast are still the highest in the nation.