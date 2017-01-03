Fresno Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Car Accident

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after suffering injuries in a car crash Tuesday afternoon.  The Sheriff’s Office says his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The accident happened on Chateau Fresno north of Highway 180.  Westbound 180 traffic in that area was diverted.

According to our news partner, KMPH Fox 26 News, the deputy rear-ended a civilian vehicle.  KMPH reports the person in that car suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

(Photo: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: KMPH)