‘Atmospheric River’ Of Wet Weather Coming For The Valley

FRESNO (KMJ) — Significant wet weather is coming our way, with the snow pack on the mountains expected to benefit the most.

As much as three feet of snow is expected to fall on the mountains above 7,000 feet by Thursday.

The National Weather Service reveals that could increase even more by the end of the week, when the second of two expected bands of wet weather hit the Central Valley.

“The first one we’re expecting to continue through tonight [Tuesday] and Wednesday and lingering into Thursday”, says meteorologist Jim Dudley.

“Then we do expect a break on Friday, and then a similar set up over the weekend to bring some more heavy rain to the lower elevations and heavy snow to the higher elevations”.

He adds that systems like this do occur a couple of times a year.

“On the east side, say Clovis, Fresno, down along the foothills – we could get a total by the end of the week of maybe an inch, inch and a half, two inches closer you get to the foothills.

But over on the west-side maybe about half of that. So it’s going to vary quite a bit”.

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: