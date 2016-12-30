Still Searching for an Ag Secretary

Two new candidates were expected to be interviewed this week for the Secretary of Agriculture position.

A DTN report says Abel Maldonado, Jr., a former California Lieutenant Governor, is seeking the post.

The other newest candidate is Elsa Murano, a former undersecretary for food safety at the USDA as well as President of Texas A & M University.

Ag Secretary is one of the two cabinet nominations the President-elect hasn’t yet made, the other being Veterans Affair Secretary.

Maldonado grew up on a strawberry farm near Santa Maria, California.

He helped expand the farm from half-acre to 6,000 acres, employing around 250 people.

A prominent member of the Trump Ag Advisory Council says Murano “is strongly opposed by most the Trump transition team.”