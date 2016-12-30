California’s First Dog Sutter Brown Dead At 13

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Sutter Brown, the first dog of California, is dead at age 13

According to the Sac Bee, Sutter passed away peacefully Friday, December 30th with Governor Brown and the First Lady at his side.

Sutter was laid to rest at the family ranch in Colusa County.

The 13-year-old Welsh Corgi underwent emergency surgery in October, but an aggressive form of cancer could not be entirely removed.

The governor’s office said Colusa Lucy Brown, who joined the Browns as a puppy in 2015 would assume Sutter’s duties as first dog.