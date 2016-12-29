Suspected Christmas Gift Thieves Nabbed

(KMJ) Fresno detectives have arrested a pair of suspected Christmas Grinches.

37 year old Rodney Keck was nabbed early Thursday morning at a home on W. Princeton Ave in Fresno. He’s facing numerous felony charges including auto theft and burglary. Bail is set for $53,500.

Clovis resident Michelle Melikian, 31, was arrested on Tuesday. She remains in jail and is facing charges of auto theft, burglary, receiving stolen property and a probation violation. Because she is on probation, she is not eligible for bail.

FCSD Press Release: On the afternoon of December 22, 2016, a burglary occurred at a home on the 2500 block of W. Bullard Ave. in Fresno. Surveillance cameras captured two people arrive at the home in a Nissan SUV. They broke into the garage and stole approximately $2,500 worth of Christmas gifts that were inside. The following day, the video was posted to several social media sites and aired on local news stations. Detectives with Fresno HEAT recognized the suspects in the video and identified them as 31 year old Michelle Melikian and 37 year old Rodney Keck. Detectives began to pursue leads to find them.

On Saturday, officers found the suspect’s SUV, which was abandoned in a canal near Belmont and Hughes. A check of the vehicle’s records showed it was stolen from out of state.

On Tuesday, members of Fresno HEAT went to a home on the 2700 block of W. San Carlos Ave. in Fresno. They had information that one or both of the suspects was staying there. Detectives contacted Melikian and took her into custody. Keck was not found. Detectives searched the home and discovered many items believed to have been stolen. This included a small fire pit and a Barbie accessory kit, which belonged to the victim at the W. Bullard address.