National Alfalfa Checkoff Launches on January 1st

The National Alfalfa and Forage Alliance will launch its first ever alfalfa checkoff on January first.

The initiative is called the U.S. Alfalfa Farmer Research Initiative, designed to help offset a shortfall in alfalfa research funding.

An article on Western Farm Press Dot Com says the Alliance Board of Directors voted to start a national checkoff program to help get a farmer-funded research program off the ground and advance industry research.

The initiative, which is implemented voluntarily by seed brand, will be assessed at the rate of $1 per bag of alfalfa seed. National Alfalfa and Forage Alliance President Beth Nelson says there’s a definite need for more research.

“Alfalfa is the nation’s third most valuable field crop behind corn and soybeans. A lot of people don’t realize that.”

She says alfalfa acres have been declining recently and they credit at least some of that to a lack of research.

Nelson adds, “There isn’t the same public commitment to research that you see in corn, beans, and wheat.”