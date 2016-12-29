Duck Escapes Capture After Causing Traffic Problems In Fresno

FRESNO (KMJ) — A duck escapes the clutches of the CHP after causing traffic problems in Fresno Thursday morning.

Dispatch began receiving calls after 7am, to a situation unfolding close to the intersection of Highway 180 and Peach Avenue, south of Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

“We did get a couple of calls this morning of a black and white domesticated duck, which was waddling in lanes and looked like it was trying cross some traffic”, explains CHP Officer Shasta Tollesson. “We did have a few cars that tried to stop and rescue said duck”.

No injuries were reported, and the CHP assumes the duck made it to the other side.

“Unfortunately by the time our officer got there, he was gone on arrival”.

The unidentified duck remains on the run.

Hear the story from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: