Beauty Salons And Barbershops Soon Able To Serve Alcohol

FRESNO (KMJ) — The number of places legally able to serve alcohol is about to rise in California.

From January 1st 2017 Assembly Bill 1322 will come into force, allowing beauty salons or barbershops to offer their patrons a glass of either beer or wine.

“A law that will allow beauty salons and barbershops, that are licensed by the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, to serve up to 12 ounces of beer or 10 ounces of wine to a customer without an alcoholic beverage license”, explains the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s John Carr.

The new rule will mean they’ll be able to offer beer or wine until 10pm daily.

“Provided there’s no additional charge or fee for the alcoholic beverage”, continues Carr. “Someone’s going to go in and get their hair done, then those locations are allowed to serve a small amount of wine or beer.

“So that’s going to be a new change in the law.”

Carr estimates that approximately 40,000 locations already licensed by the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

Also included among the changes set to take effect in 2017 is Assembly Bill 1554, which will establish a ban on powdered alcohol in California. It includes prohibiting the state from licensing a business to be able to manufacture, distribute, or sell powdered alcohol; it also suspends or revoking licenses to those already doing so.

