Suspected Hit-And-Run Driver Detained After Running Naked Through Neighborhood

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – After allegedly leaving the scene of an accident in northwest Fresno, a suspected hit-and-run driver returned home to his wife. According to Fresno Police, the suspect’s wife had called 911 when he left the house, before the accident, worried about his mental state.

Fresno Police says the man, 32-year-old Jonathan Christopher Ramos, crashed near Palm and Simpson Avenues, and then returned home. When officers arrived at the woman’s home, after figuring out the description of his car matched the one in the crash, the wife told them he took off without his clothes. He was located outside of a neighbor’s house soon after, naked.

Ramos was transported to CRMC for evaluation. Police say he will be booked on for misdemeanor hit and run and for driving on a suspended drivers license. The driver of the other car involved in the hit-and-run crash was not injured.