Suspect On The Run After Vehicle Rollover Crash

FRESNO (KMJ) — A suspect who Fresno Police says caused a rollover crash in that city is still on the run.

The call came in at just after 11am Wednesday to the intersection of First Street and McKinley Avenue.

“The vehicle that caused the accident…was gone from the scene”, reveals Lieutenant Joe Gomez. “Took off on First Street”.

Two other vehicles were involved in the collision – a gray sedan which sustained major damage to the front end and a red SUV which ended up overturned.

“[The suspect] ran the red light, struck that SUV and then they also struck a gray sedan that was in the turn pocket”.

Each had a driver inside, and both were taken to the hospital.

“Suspect left, that vehicle…was driven by a Hispanic male. Our traffic officers located the suspect car over at 2620 East Olive in the car port there and we’re conducting an investigation now at that location.

Lieutenant Gomez adds that the suspect was not with the car when Fresno Police Officers located it.

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: