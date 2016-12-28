Earthquakes Felt In The Central Valley – No Reports Of Injuries Or Damages

FRESNO (KMJ) — A series of earthquakes strikes the Central Valley in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

There were actually two significant tremors, both measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale. The first at 12.18am PT at a depth of around 5 miles, the second at 12.22am PT at a depth of around 7 miles. Their epicenters were both north of Mono Lake just over the state line in Nevada. The closest community to that is the town of Hawthorne.

“It’s a fairly remote area so we don’t anticipate any damage because there’s been quite a number of this size quakes that have happened here in the past”, reveals US Geological Survey’s Randy Baldwin.

“This is a complex area geologically and there’s quite a number of mountain ranges, part of the Basin and Range region, and there’s some nearby volcanics, so geologically it’s pretty complicated but it is seismically active”

Those two early morning tremors were themselves followed by aftershocks, the largest measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale. But despite the wake up call, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Detailed earthquake information from USGS can be found clicking here.