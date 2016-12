Doctor Vincent Petrucci, who helped establish the viticulture and wine making programs at Fresno State passed away on Tuesday.

The university says they received notice of his passing.

Doctor Petrucci taught at Fresno state from 1948 until 1993, where he founded the Fresno State Viticulture and Enology Research Center, which includes the library bearing his name.

Doctor Petrucci was 91 years old.