(KMJ) The day after Christmas proved fatal as a small, single-engine plane has crashed into the San Joaquin River not far from Sierra Sky Park. The pilot and passenger died in the crash. They have not been identified.

Fresno Fire says the first calls came in around 1;30pm Monday. The aircraft had just taken off from the Fresno airstrip prior to the accident.

Photo credit: KMPH

The FAA is investigating the cause of the deadly incident.