Derek Carr Suffers Broken Leg, Out Indefinitely

(KMJ) Derek Carr’s spectacular season has come to a sudden and dramatic end for the Oakland Raiders. But it may not be completely over.

Carr’s suffered a serious injury when Colts DE Trent Cole rolled over right ankle on a sack.

“Derek Carr had a break of the fibula” Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio told the media in the postgame news conference. “Once he’s healed and ready to go, we’ll go.” Backup Matt McGloin will take the snaps in the meantime.

Carr is scheduled to have surgery on Sunday and has been ruled out of action indefinitely.

The Fresno State alum suffered the injury in the 4th quarter of the Raiders-Colts game on Saturday in Oakland. As Carr writhed on the field in pain, the normally raucous Black Hole became eerily quiet.

Analyst Bill Romanowski, in the Raiders post game TV show, theorized it could be possible that Carr could return for the NFL playoffs by comparing Carr’s injury to one suffered by now-retired Raiders star Charles Woodson.

“It was a good win but a tough setback for our team to have our quarterback go down like that” Del Rio said.

The Raiders (12-3) defeated the Colts 33-25.

Oakland Wide Receiver Amari Cooper told reporters in the locker room “I’m praying for him and hopefully he’ll have a speedy recovery. It hurts man, but that’s what this game is about. He’s our leader.”

On Twitter, Carr’s former Bulldog teammate Davante Adams posted: “Praying for u bro @derekcarrqb Minor setback!!” Adams scored a touchdown in the Packers win over the Vikings.