Suspects Wanted For Ramming Moving Truck Into Fresno Pharmacy

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who rammed a moving truck into a pharmacy. It happened at 4:30 am on Wednesday at the Primary Care Pharmacy at Kings Canyon and Clovis avenues. It was caught on tape by the store’s surveillance camera.

Three suspects in a SUV are seen waiting as a moving truck rams the front doors. The truck bounces off the security bars and sets off the alarm. Nothing was stolen from the pharmacy, but the building suffered $10,000 in structural damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.