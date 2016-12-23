Agriculture Secretary Search Continues

The search for Agriculture Secretary under President-elect Donald Trump continues and looks to be still far from closing in.

DTN reports Trump will meet next week with Elsa Murano, a former Texas A&M president and a USDA undersecretary for food safety under President George W. Bush.

Lately, the Trump transition team has turned its focus to Texans for consideration of the post.

Besides Murano, Vice President-elect Mike Pence has also spoken with Susan Combs, a former Texas agriculture commissioner.

Politico speculates a decision will not be made until possibly early January on who Trump will pick to lead the Department of Agriculture.

A Trump spokesperson says the search would continue into at least early next week. Currently, Brian Klippenstein from Protect the Harvest is the lone listed transition team member for USDA.