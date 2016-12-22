How Your Letter To Santa Can Help Make-A-Wish

FRESNO (KMJ) — A letter to Santa can help make a child’s wish come true in this festive season.

As well as getting a message to the North Pole, to let the man in red know exactly what you would like under the tree, the messages themselves can bring some cheer of their own.

“It’s the 9th annual Macy’s Believe campaign and it benefits Make-A-Wish”, explains the group’s Central Valley Community Director Cortney Snapp.

For every note mailed to the workshop, posted in a red letterbox inside a Macy’s store, $1 will go to Make-A-Wish up to as much as $1 million.

“What Make-A-Wish does is we grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. So right here in the Central Valley we cover all the way from Kern County up to Merced and so when we get the contributions from this campaign at least two to three wishes come out of it”.

The idea has been in place since 2008, and since then nearly $13 million has been donated to Make-A-Wish.

If you’re still to write a letter to Santa Claus, they will be accepted until December 24th in both stores and online (the link can be found clicking here).

Hear the report from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: