CHP Delivers Toys to Children in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – California Highway Patrol officers delivered toys to about 20 different families at the Summer Park Apartments in Southeast Fresno on Thursday.

CHP held a Christmas party recently, where the officers children and families donated toys. The officers have been using those toys that were collected to give to children over the holiday season. CHP Central Division Public Information Sergeant Pablo Reyna says they’ve helped out about 40 families this year.

“Our job is being a public servant and [delivering these toys] just re-affirm the fact that we are public servants when we are out here in the community, dealing with the public in such a positive manner.” said Reyna.

CHP also delivered books along with the toys.