Desperate Plea For Toy Donations By Fresno Youth Outreach Group

FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – The Boys2MenGirls2Women Foundation is sending out a desperate plea for toy donations.

They have children signed up to receive a toy with only 50% of the requests filled.

The Boys2MenGirls2Women Foundation’s toy give away is always after the Toys 4 Tot’s give away for those who missed the Toys4 Tots early signup deadline.

It will be held on Thursday, Dec 22nd from 4p.m. to 6p.m. at their new location as part of the YMCA Revitalization campaign, in the “Downtown Fitness center” located at 1408 N Street in downtown Fresno.

If you would like to donate a toy and help give a child Christmas joy they will accept your donations.

The Boys2MenGirls2Women program has been helping boys and girls, ages 6 to 18, to create a positive path in life.

They moved from their old location at the Pinedale Rec Center to the YMCA at 1408 N Street in downtown Fresno.

Office Manager Bethany Bird says an evening of festivities is planned including a visit from Santa, the One Accord Band, along with Christmas carols, hot chocolate, and donors and families are invited to come and look at the 5 phase program for the revitalization project.

Bird says there is work to be done after thieves stripped the location even taking copper wire to help restore the YMCA.

The $500,000 dollar revitalization campaign is kicking off – to pay for the 5 phases.

http://www.boys2mengirls2women.org/

Click below to listen to the story by KMJ’s Liz Kern: