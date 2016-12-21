Double Homicide Suspect Killed in Coalinga Shootout with SWAT

(KMJ) An armed suspect was shot and killed in Coalinga by Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT Wednesday morning near Princeton and College Avenues.

The gunfire erupted after a search warrant was served for a man wanted for double homicide in Riverside County.

“He was holding a handgun, he started firing in the direction of our deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking him” said FCSD PIO Tony Botti at the scene.

The deceased suspect has not been identified. Fresno Co. Sheriff Margaret Mims tells KMJ that they had been planning the operation since Monday in conjunction with Coalinga PD and US Marshals.

No officers were hurt.

Mims tells KMJ that there were six people inside the home at the time of the incident and they are being interviewed.

The Riverside Police Department Chief Sergio Diaz and investigating detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Unit in Riverside will hold a press conference on Thursday, December 22nd where they will be providing updated information regarding a double homicide that occurred on October 23, 2016 in the Eastside neighborhood of Riverside.

