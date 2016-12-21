Clovis Awarded $22 Million In Damages Over Contaminated Water

CLOVIS (KMJ) — A $22 million settlement has been awarded to the City of Clovis. It’s after a jury established that Shell Oil Company should cover the costs of cleaning out TCP in the water supply.

“Clovis had sued Shell Oil, among some other companies, for some TCP that was in some of the products that were used as nematicides, used to kill nematodes. It’s contaminated the groundwater. We sued them for some cleanup costs”, explains Public Utilities Director Luke Serpa. “That went to trial and actually the jury returned their verdict this morning”.

Wednesday’s decision means the City of Clovis will be sent funds to provide treatment to remove the TCP from the groundwater, whenever a well is found to exceed a state standard.

“Once the state sets the standard”, reveals Serpa. “The state is actually in the process of setting that standard and then we will adjust our treatments necessary to meet that standard – and this money will be used to pay for a portion of that”.

He adds that they’re unable to act until Sacramento makes a decision.

“We estimated the total cost was going to exceed this amount, but these are the damages that we’re awarded and we will use it towards that purpose”.

Shell Oil company are yet to respond to a request for a statement.

Hear the story from KMJ’s Dominic McAndrew as it aired: